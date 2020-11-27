Katie Morton

The Bachelor in Paradise season 6 contestant claimed producers wouldn’t let her wear her engagement ring with then-fiancé Chris Bukowski during the reunion.

“The producers kept me in a trailer for six hours. Their plans were to bring me on stage alone,” she said on the “Mouthing Off with Olivia Caridi” podcast in September 2020. “I asked for [the ring], and they said no. They brought it out during a time when they felt it was necessary. .. Whenever I get really stressed, I’ll also randomly cry. So, Chris Harrison said, ‘I see you’re not wearing your ring,’ And that was a breath of like, if I could only f–king say it … I didn’t know how to say that this wasn’t my choice.”