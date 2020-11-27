Luke Parker

The Bachelorette season 15 villain wasn’t happy with how he was portrayed on Hannah Brown’s season. While his family initially defended him in the media, Luke later appeared on Reality Steve’s podcast in October 2019, months before his contract with NZK Productions Inc. ended. The production company subsequently filed a lawsuit again Luke in May 2020, accusing him of doing unauthorized media appearances. Us confirmed in October 2020 that Luke has been ordered to pay producers $100,000 for violating his contract.