Melissa Rycroft

While the season 13 Bachelor winner was angry with Jason Mesnick for dumping her for runner-up Molly Malaney in 2009, she was just as angry with producers for how they planned out the After the Final Rose taping.

“I was so angry with the whole production. I was like, ‘They all lied to me. They all got me here. They got me dressed up.’ [And] I was furious with him for doing it to me,” Melissa recalled on Us‘ “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast in August 2020. “[Production] put me in that shiny foil, strapless mini dress, they put the ring on my finger and backstage they had me watch the engagement video, which I’d never seen before [because] it hadn’t aired [yet]. They got me all dolled up and all emotional.”