Every Time ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Called Out Producers

Melissa Rycroft All The Times Bachelor Contestants Have Called Out Producers
Melissa Rycroft

While the season 13 Bachelor winner was angry with Jason Mesnick for dumping her for runner-up Molly Malaney in 2009, she was just as angry with producers for how they planned out the After the Final Rose taping.

 

“I was so angry with the whole production. I was like, ‘They all lied to me. They all got me here. They got me dressed up.’ [And] I was furious with him for doing it to me,” Melissa recalled on Us “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast in August 2020. “[Production] put me in that shiny foil, strapless mini dress, they put the ring on my finger and backstage they had me watch the engagement video, which I’d never seen before [because] it hadn’t aired [yet]. They got me all dolled up and all emotional.”

 

