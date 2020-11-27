Rachel Lindsay

The season 13 Bachelorette was upset with how the show edited her 2017 finale and engagement to now-husband Bryan Abasolo, suggesting the series put too much focus on her split from runner-up Peter Kraus.

“Do you ever recall seeing Bryan profess how excited he was to propose to me? Do you recall seeing me cry about how I was so excited to say yes to Bryan and get my fairytale ending? The answer would be ‘no’ to both of those questions,” she wrote in her season 14 finale blog for Us in 2018. “And it is a shame because both of those things actually happened. You just did not see them. See, you know more about the journey of my breakup than the journey to my proposal acceptance. I think it is fair to say that I was denied my on-camera happy ending. … [Becca] was protected and I was placed on display for three hours and labeled an angry Black female. And there will always be that stigma attached to my finale because it has been said that when truth is blurred by misinformation, perception becomes reality and all is lost.”