Peter Weber

The season 24 Bachelor sustained a head injury while filming in Costa Rica.

“I noticed this volcano, so I found a trail to take me up to it, to the top,” he told his contestants after he returned with a bandage above his eyebrow. “As I was walking, a puma crosses my path. And immediately I just lock eyes with it and my animal instinct took over and I just did what had to be done.”

Peter, who got several stitches, then told his constants the truth — he ran into a golf cart while holding a glass that (somehow) ended up in his forehand.