Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess

The duo’s steamy rodeo-inspired Cha Cha in March 2017 had Bolton admitting that he “might get distracted” if he looked at his partner for too long. “She’s obviously very beautiful,” the champion bull rider told reporters after the performance.

Burgess, however, insisted it was just good showmanship.

“I am a professional! No, no, we have a great chemistry, and we have a lot of fun but first and foremost we’re just trying to do a great job in this competition,” she said at the time. “I want to stay in it to tell his story, I want everyone to get to know him and I want to take this man to the final. And that is our priority! I think everyone’s making a big deal about our obvious chemistry.”