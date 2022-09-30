James Maslow and Peta Murgatroyd

Former DWTS cohost Erin Andrews asked Maslow and Murgatroyd if they were dating in real life during an April 2014 episode of the show.

“Can I just say this? Can you tell us you’re dating? I want a Dancing With the Stars baby,” she said.

“You can’t have a baby while you’re dancing, alright? So, that’s not gonna happen,” the Big Time Rush alum replied after a moment of awkward silence.

In a previous pre-tape package, Murgatroyd admitted to going on one date with the actor.

“We’re keeping things professional right now,” Maslow said in a clip of his own at the time. “Would I take her on another date? Yeah, she’s a really cool girl. But right now we are both here for the same reason — we want to win.”