Top 5

Stories

DWTS

Every Time ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Partners Have Defended Their Chemistry and Denied Dating Rumors

Dancing With the Stars' Sexiest Costumes Ever: Photos Peta Murgatroyd 2014
James Maslow and Peta Murgatroyd

Former DWTS cohost Erin Andrews asked Maslow and Murgatroyd if they were dating in real life during an April 2014 episode of the show.

“Can I just say this? Can you tell us you’re dating? I want a Dancing With the Stars baby,” she said.

“You can’t have a baby while you’re dancing, alright? So, that’s not gonna happen,” the Big Time Rush alum replied after a moment of awkward silence.

In a previous pre-tape package, Murgatroyd admitted to going on one date with the actor.

“We’re keeping things professional right now,” Maslow said in a clip of his own at the time. “Would I take her on another date? Yeah, she’s a really cool girl. But right now we are both here for the same reason — we want to win.”

