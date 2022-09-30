Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Meryl Davis

Some fans were convinced that Chmerkovskiy and Davis had a behind-the-scenes connection based on their dynamic on season 18 of DWTS. However, the competitive ice dancer squashed the speculation during a May 2014 interview with Glamour.

“We’re not dating. We have an amazing relationship, an amazing friendship, but beyond that your personal life is your personal life,” she told the outlet at the time.

That same month, Chmerkovskiy’s ex-fiancé, Karina Smirnoff, told Us she thought the duo’s chemistry was “great acting.”

“When you’re on the dance floor … you want to create that story, you want to create something where people believe that what you demonstrated was real,” the DWTS alum said. “And [Maks and Meryl] were able to do that.”