Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson

The pair locked lips during a May 2015 broadcast of the dancing competition. “It was just part of the dance!” Johnson said backstage afterward. Herjavec agreed, saying, “We’re professional dancers, we were just in the moment.”

Despite their initial claims, the Shark Tank personality and ballroom dancer confirmed they were dating in September 2015. The couple wed in July 2015 and welcomed twins Hudson and Haven in April 2018.