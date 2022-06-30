Abby Huntsman

According to Huntsman, there was “pressure” to be controversial on The View.

“I knew the show did not reflect my values, when I say that I mean rewarding people for bad behavior,” the TV personality, who participated from 2018 to 2020 said on the “Behind the Table” podcast in October 2021. “Everything was about a soundbite and everything was, ‘Who could say the most bombastic thing in the moment?’ and that’s not me.”

She added: “I did feel trapped sometimes … And I was not rewarded for being me.”