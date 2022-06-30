Candace Cameron Bure

In October 2021, the Full House alum recalled “crying before the show” due to the pressure she was going through. “When I felt like I was going into a show that I didn’t have a clear opinion about or it was something that I was legitimately nervous to talk about because I did have an opinion about it but I knew I was the only one at the table that had my opinion — I would just get sick to my stomach,” she shared on the “Behind the Table” podcast. “I hated that feeling. And then I’m like, ‘I don’t know who’s going to come at me.'”