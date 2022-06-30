Debbie Matenopoulos

“The show has become super political now,” Matenopoulos said on the “Allison Interviews” podcast in February 2022, while reflecting on the original intent behind the show. “That was just it — just have, like, a fun conversation and see where it comes out, and for all of us to learn from one another.

The journalist, who was a cohost from 1997 to 1998, also questioned the onscreen arguments. “I am not a person that likes to fight. I’m not a person that likes to make other people feel uncomfortable,” she continued. “I’m not a person that likes to debate, just for the sake of debating. And that’s kind of what that show had become. You were debating — but it wasn’t like that at the beginning.”