Jenny McCarthy

In the book Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View, McCarthy recalled struggling to find happiness at her workplace. “Every day I went home and I was miserable,” the former model, who appeared on The View from 2013 to 2014, said five years after her departure. “It really was the most miserable I’ve been on a job in my 25 years of show business.”

McCarthy also previously offered a glimpse at the challenges of working on The View. “Halfway into it, it was probably around February, I went, ‘God, I’m not allowed to be the best of me here.’ I feel like, to have a voice, to be able to speak without having to interrupt people — it’s very difficult and I don’t like doing it,” she told Howard Stern in July 2014. “It’s very uncomfortable so I felt like, ‘You know what? Maybe this is just a stepping stone for me to go somewhere where I can actually be my full self.’”