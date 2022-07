Meghan McCain

“When you come in as a host, you are a rotating peg on a carousel, and you’ll be in and out,” the Dirty Sexy Politics, who departed the show 2021 after four years, told Variety in October 2021. “It doesn’t breed an environment where you’re close. It feels siloed. There was no collaboration.”

At the time, the commentator claimed that “working at The View brings out the worst in people.”