Meredith Vieira

In June 2022, Vieira revealed that she had no plans to return as a moderator to the daytime talk show. “There’s a time for everything, I like to say, and I kinda did my time,” the Rhode Island native, who appeared on The View from 1997 until 2006, told E! News’ Daily Pop. “That sounds like a prison term, actually.”

Vieira continued: “It’s a different show and I think it’s fantastic. For me, it was so great to be on the ground floor of something because you have a bond with people when you’re creating something as a group.”