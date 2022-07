Michelle Collins

“When they rushed me, the hazing was brutal — but I made it through,” the comedian exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2020 about the adjustment period on set. “Yeah, very much. I mean, listen, I went to a women’s college, Barnard College. And, it only makes sense that I ended up on The View. That’s sort of like, it’s graduate school from Barnard, basically. So, I see that very much. And, it’s all good energy and everything else.”