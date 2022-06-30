Raven-Symone

During an appearance on the “Behind the Table” podcast in October 2021, the Disney alum recalled feeling “catfished” when she joined The View. (She participated from 2015 to 2016.)

“I feel like I just got catfished. I thought I was going on a show, like Candace, where it was pop culture and fun and exciting and I got catfished, and I learned a good lesson,” she explained at the time.

According to the actress, the biggest highlight for her was when cameras weren’t rolling. “There is something amazing about behind the scenes of The View that kind of puts the salve over all the bulls–t that’s going on on-camera that made it tolerable to stay as long as we did,” she added.