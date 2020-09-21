Every Time Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji Were Like Their ‘Insecure’ Besties

Somebody to Lean On

Orji opened up about how Rae helped in landing her first major acting role on Insecure. “It’s what Issa was able to see and turn to the producers and say, ‘Give her a shot,’” she said at the Glamour Women of the Year Summit in November 2018. “I didn’t have an agent, manager, anything. I had never acted. So this is HBO — Home Box Office — this is not, like, a small production. And this thing that I hunkered down and accomplished was what Issa was able to be like, ‘Let’s try her out!’”