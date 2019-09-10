Alaric

Another frequent victim! Thanks to the Gilbert ring, Alaric repeatedly died and came back to life while human, which led him to turn into his murderous alter ego in season 3. Damon stabbed Alaric with a stake in season 1 when confronted about killing the hunter’s wife. In season 3, his human self was transformed into an original vampire upon his death, though this darker version of Alaric met his end too. Bonnie resurrected the nicer, more lovable, human Alaric in season 5 as the Other Side was destroyed.