Everything Cameron Diaz Has Said About Stepping Away From Acting Over the Years

Cameron Diaz Have to Live to 107 After Having Baby in 2nd Half of Life
A Shift in Priorities

Speaking with Yahoo Finance in March 2021, the former actress revealed her priorities were on her new business ventures and family life.

“It’s just a different time in my life now,” she told the outlet. “Now I’m here and this is the most fulfilling thing that I’ve ever done in my life. [To] have a family and be married and have our little nucleus of a family. It’s just completely the best thing. … I don’t have what it takes to give making a movie what it needs to be made. All of my energy is here.”

