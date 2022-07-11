Making Her Comeback

When Diaz signed on for Back In Action in June 2022, Foxx surprised her with expert advice. “I’m so anxious right now,” Diaz told her pal. “I’m, like, pacing the room. … I feel excited, but I don’t know how to do this, ya know?”

The actor revealed he had a friend on the phone to offer some advice. NFL star Tom Brady joined the call to give the actress “a few tips on how to unretire” since he is “relatively successful at unretiring.”

The Avaline cofounder said that the athlete’s perspective was “exactly what I needed.”