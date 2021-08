On Actors Becoming ‘Infantilized’

She further explained to the Goop founder that because actors are often “infantilized” and constantly taken care of, she needed to break away from that world.

“Overwhelming your life becomes so narrow,” the Mask star said. “Everybody’s doing things for you and you’re catered around. I never felt really, truly comfortable with that. I understood it was part of the job, and for me, I needed to become self-sufficient again.”