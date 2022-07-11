Pushing the Reset Button

“When you’re doing something that you know and you’ve done well and you know how it works and it’s consumed your whole life for so long, it’s kind of a nice thing to kind of go, ‘You know what? Let me just step back for a second, take a look at what the whole picture looks like for me,’” Diaz said during a July 2022 CBS Mornings interview. “[I asked], ‘What are the things that I could do better and be more engaged with that would make me feel more whole?’ And I did that.”

The Mask actress noted that she did “miss aspects of acting or making movies” during her eight-year break. “Making movies is a particular skill set that is fun to exercise and be a part of,” she explained. “But yeah, it’s a different lifestyle and you kind of have to be ready to do that.”

Diaz revealed that coming back to Hollywood for her upcoming movie with Foxx meant she’d have to find a new work-life balance. “I mean, I miss aspects of acting, or making movies,” she shared. “Yeah, making movies is a particular skill set that is fun to exercise and be a part of. But yeah, it’s a different lifestyle and you kind of have to be ready to do that.”