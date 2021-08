Saying ‘Never Say Never’ to a Potential Comeback

She spoke with Naomi Campbell on her YouTube series, No Filter With Naomi, in October 2020, explaining that she’s “OK” with not acting for several years.

“There’s no part of me that’s like, ‘I gotta get back in front of the camera’ or anything like that … I don’t feel that way,” she explained to the former supermodel. “That’s not to say I won’t someday, but I’m very resolved in where I’m at right now.”