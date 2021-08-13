She Has ‘Peace in Her Soul’

After stepping back, Diaz told Gwenyth Paltrow she had “a peace” because she was “finally taking care of [herself].”

“I feel grounded and light,” she said during an August 2021 episode of “In Goop Health: The Sessions.” “It’s so intense to work at that level and be that public and put yourself out there. There’s a lot of energy coming at you at all times when you’re really visible as an actor. I’m sensitive to some energy and not others. I do get the overwhelming energy of the attention that’s being put toward me.”