Meeting Mom

“It’s brutal. Dementia’s brutal,” Clare said in November 2020 of her mother meeting Dale. “There was a moment where we’re going through this process where people don’t know we’re [engaged] and we can’t talk about it or anything like that. Obviously, this season there was not hometown [visits] but … it was when they were just allowing window visits with my mom because of COVID. But he had come up and had a talk with my mom. … She was like, ‘Where do you live?’ And he said ‘New York.’ And she’s like, ‘Are you taking my daughter to New York with you?’ And he said, ‘Nope. We’re keeping her right here in Sacramento with you.’”

Clare and Dale also revealed they are house hunting in Sacramento via Instagram Live after their engagement aired.