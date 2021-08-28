TV

Everything Emma Corrin Has Said About Playing Princess Diana: She’s ‘Almost Fictional’

Everything Emma Corrin Has Said About Playing Princess Diana The Crown
Her Own Spin

“I got the script, and I sort of had this mad realization that as much as this is Diana, this character is almost fictional. And you should treat it as such,” she explained in a June 2021 interview with Variety. “When I got the scripts, I could really just work off what was on the page. It’s sort of a love story. It’s a marriage. It’s two humans navigating extraordinary circumstances by virtue of their position in society. As soon as I narrowed it down to that, I could make any research much more specific.”

 

