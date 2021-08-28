TV

Everything Emma Corrin Has Said About Playing Princess Diana: She’s ‘Almost Fictional’

Everything Emma Corrin Has Said About Playing Princess Diana
How She Prepared

“I only watched the documentary Diana: In Her Own Words, which is now on Netflix,” Corrin told Glamour in November 2020. “I didn’t watch another documentary. I don’t think I would have got the part without it. Honestly. I watched it before I did any audition. I haven’t watched it in about a year, but it still comes up every day on my Netflix: ‘You wanna watch this again?’ It’s a phenomenal thing, and honestly, for research purposes, you don’t need much more, because it is her, talking about her life, overlaid with footage. It’s everything.”

 

