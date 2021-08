Two Different People

“It’s almost like it’s two separate people. That’s how I was approaching it,” Corrin told The Daily Beast in early 2021, explaining how she saw the young Diana she was playing as a very different person than the world-famous activist fans knew and loved. “Generally, we have a much better understanding of what older Diana was like than younger Diana — there’s hardly any footage of her when she was younger, living with her flatmates before she got married.”