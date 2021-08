What She Learned

“I don’t think my perception changed particularly, but I think I just had a new understanding or greater understanding of the complexity of everything that she was going through,” the St John’s College alum told Town & Country in November 2020. “I think it gave me a real appreciation of how young she was and the life she’d left behind and how she went into this thinking it was going to be one thing and then it turned out to be very much another.”