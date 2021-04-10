Team Logan

Matt Czuchry, who played another of Rory’s boyfriends, Logan Huntzberger, told Us in January 2021 that he knows the identity of her baby’s father. However, he has kept the secret to himself because “if we do come back, [the Palladinos] may change their minds. So it could become somebody else.” The Resident star also raved that he would “be lucky to work” with the producers again, adding that Bledel, Graham and Ventimiglia are “really important to me.”

“If I was writing it, he would be with Rory,” Czuchry said of season 2.

Ventimiglia, meanwhile, told Us in March 2021 that he never got an answer to the baby mystery. “Maybe I’ll call Mattie and ask him like, ‘Hey, man, so whose kiddo was it?’” he quipped. “Cause like, it wasn’t Jess. That was the only thing I knew. I knew it wasn’t Jess’ baby. I’m positive it wasn’t Jess’ baby.”