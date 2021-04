The Wedding Pitch

Scott Patterson (a.k.a. Luke Danes) revealed what he would like to see if another season happened. “Well, I’ll tell you one thing, [there] better be a big, fat wedding!” he told Us in August 2019. “I think that’s what we should give [fans]. … I think now it’s time to give them, after 20 years, what they want.”

The actor added that there is “always hope” for more episodes. “If everybody can make the right deal, then it’ll happen,” he teased.