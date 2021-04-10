Time to Give Up?

Milo Ventimiglia, who portrayed Rory’s onetime boyfriend Jess Mariano, seemed to hint that there were no discussions about season 2 in July 2017. “If you go to Warner Bros. or to Amy or Lauren or Alexis, everything is generated by the fans and trying to will things to existence,” the actor exclusively told Us.

The This Is Us star then detailed why the show had to end at some point: “You can’t have something live on forever. You have to accept that there is a time and a moment where your favorite show is on and you get to see stories of these characters but these characters have to go on. These actors that play them, the writers that write them, they have to move on.”