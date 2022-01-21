Burying the Hatchet

After everything they went through together, Ackles told Rosenbaum that he has nothing but respect for Alba now. “I love Jess, which I know kind of contradicts what I just said,” he said in January 2022, adding that he has since spoken to his former costar about her behavior and received an apology. The actor also has fond memories of Alba too: “My grandfather died while I was shooting it and she literally just walked into my trailer and held me for a half an hour.”