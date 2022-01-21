R-E-S-P-E-C-T

Despite being Dark Angel‘s leading lady, Alba has said that she struggled to be treated with respect in the early years of her career. “I always wanted to be treated the way that I saw men being treated,” she told People in September 2021 about the sexism she faced while working her way up in Hollywood. “Men were told, ‘Oh, you’re really smart’ if you have ideas about the character or the story, where for the women it was like, ‘What? You have an opinion?’ It was like you came off as aggressive, where a man just looked really assertive and powerful.”