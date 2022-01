Skin Deep

The show was primarily targeted at a male audience when it debuted in 2000, leading Alba to feel pressured to show lots of skin on screen and on the red carpet. “Right away, everyone formed a strong opinion about me because of the way I was marketed That’s what people expected,” she told Marie Claire in May 2012. “I felt like I was being objectified, and it made me uncomfortable. I wanted to be chic and elegant.”