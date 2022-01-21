Sucker Punch

In addition to sparring with the Sin City star off-screen, Ackles also took a few blows while filming some of Dark Angel‘s fight scenes. “One [scene] that stands out … I was in a boxing ring and Jessica gets in to fight my character,” the Rust actor recalled at a Supernatural convention in 2019. Alba described the stunt as a “straight right punch to the face,” but Ackles wasn’t prepared for her to throw all of her weight behind it. “She caught me square in the nose. … I was still young enough to not be like, ‘Stop.’ I can’t say, ‘Cut! That hurt!'”

Still, Ackles didn’t learn the importance of stunt coordination until he filmed another scene opposite Meghan Ory in which his character gets slapped. “She couldn’t get the timing right … I was frustrated, so I said ‘Just hit me,'” he recounted. “I’ve learned not to let [my scene partners] do that now.”