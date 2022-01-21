Under Pressure

Alba landed the leading role on Dark Angel at just 17 years old and was immediately tasked with balancing all of the requirements of stardom, from long shooting days to constant press junkets. “Not only do I have to do the action and look like I know what I’m doing, I can’t fudge anything,” the Never Been Kissed star said in 2000. “Then you have to do a lot of press and stuff. It’s just being able to be the best you can be for everyone all the time. Sometimes it takes a toll on you.”