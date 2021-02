Alex and Izzie’s Reunion

Less than two years after Heigl celebrated Alex and Jo’s union in 2018, Chambers left the series and it was revealed that Alex and Izzie reunited offscreen.

“I didn’t see it. … Wasn’t he with someone? Listen, isn’t that an a–hole move? I’m sorry!” Heigl told Entertainment Tonight of Alex leaving Jo to be with Izzie and their twins.