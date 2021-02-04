Her Relationship With Shonda

Both Heigl and Rhimes have been asked about their falling out over the years, with the writer once declaring there was “no Heigls” allowed on the set of Scandal.

“I am sorry that she feels that way and I wish her nothing but greatness and I have nothing negative to say about [her]. I’m a big fan of her work,” Heigl told Access’ Mario Lopez in 2014 after Rhimes’ remark went viral. “I watch Scandal every week and so I’m sorry she’s left with such a crappy impression of me. I wish I could do something to change that. Maybe I will be able to someday.”

Heigl added that it took “some stomaching” to cope with her negative image. “[I’ve realized] there’s nothing I can do about this except to sort of prove it wrong, you know? And the only way to prove it wrong is for people to have a work experience with me that doesn’t speak to that at all,” she said.