How Izzie Would Feel About Jo

TVLine informed Heigl that Alex married Camilla Luddington’s Jo during the season 14 finale of Grey’s Anatomy in 2018. “That’s exciting. Alex needed to find love — true love,” she said that July. “I’d have to start wondering where Izzie is. Like, what is she doing? Where did she go? I would hope that she pursued her [medical] career … She could have children by now. She could be married … If she has moved on, then I would expect Izzie to be very happy for him. She would want him to be happy. She’d be jealous [of Jo] for sure, right? She’d want him to hold out for her.”

Later that month, Luddington reacted to Heigl’s response during an exclusive interview with Us: “That’s really cute! What I imagine is for Izzie is she kind of thinks in terms of how Alex thinks about her. In our 300th episode, he discussed that he hopes she has this amazing life. I hope Izzie is living her best life and she’s hoping the best for Alex.”