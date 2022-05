Making a Choice

As rumors of a potential HBO Max reboot series began swirling in December 2020, the Sensitive Skin actress stated that she was glad nobody had approached her about being on the show. “It was a lot of fun and I loved it and being in new territory is always exciting. I felt like we were,” she said on the “Women’s Prize for Fiction” podcast at the time. “I’m lucky enough to have the choice, not that I haven’t worked for it. I have.”