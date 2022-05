No Thank You

Shortly after Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed that the third Sex and the City movie had been scrapped, Cattrall refuted reports from DailyMailTV that she asked the studio to greenlight several other projects before she would sign on for the film. “Woke 2 a @MailOnline [poop emoji] storm!” she wrote via Twitter in September 2017. “The only ‘DEMAND’ I ever made was that I didn’t want to do a 3rd film …. & that was back in 2016.”