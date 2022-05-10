Everything Kim Cattrall Has Said About Leaving ‘SATC’ Over the Years

Putting Her Foot Down

“I would have preferred for all of us to have some kind of event to warrant a third film. That didn’t happen,” Cattrall told Variety about why she turned down the third film. “But also, I was ready. And this is exactly what I wished for: to be in different places playing different characters because I’m a character actress. And as difficult as it was, and as scary as it is to stand up and not be bullied by the press or the fans or whomever — to just say, ‘I’m good.'”

She later added, “I think the original show is really amazing, but that was a different time. … It’s powerful to say no.”