Everything Kim Cattrall Has Said About Leaving ‘SATC’ Over the Years

Ready to Move On

That same month, Cattrall explained that she wasn’t interested in making another Sex and the City film. “I can’t. My heart isn’t in it anymore,” she wrote via Instagram in October 2017, in response to a fan asking if she could “find a way” to play Samantha again. “I’ve moved on. 61 isn’t 53 or 41.”

She continued: “I have learned so much from Sam. She was my hero but I want to rest & not work as much as I have been doing for years. I want a less hectic life. My decision reflects where I am in my life & I can’t change that without being unhappy. I hope you’ll understand.”