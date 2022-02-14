Finding Out About Kylie’s Son

During the February 11 episode, Odom and Moakler — the ex-wife of Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé, Travis Barker — found out that Kylie Jenner gave birth to a baby boy.

“Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have announced the arrival of their new baby boy,” host Julie Chen told the group. “And they have announced his name. Which of these three names is the real name: Rocky, Wolf or Signal?”

Both Odom and Moakler successfully guessed “Wolf” as Jenner and Scott’s baby’s name.