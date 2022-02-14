Top 5

Everything Lamar Odom Has Said About Khloe Kardashian and Family on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Lamar Odom and Shanna Moakler Find Out Kylie Jenner’s Son's Name on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’
Lamar Odom, Shanna Moakler, and Kylie Jenner. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock; Milla Cochran/Startraks; Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Finding Out About Kylie’s Son

During the February 11 episode, Odom and Moakler — the ex-wife of Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé, Travis Barkerfound out that Kylie Jenner gave birth to a baby boy.

“Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have announced the arrival of their new baby boy,” host Julie Chen told the group. “And they have announced his name. Which of these three names is the real name: Rocky, Wolf or Signal?”

Both Odom and Moakler successfully guessed “Wolf” as Jenner and Scott’s baby’s name.

