Living Her Best Life

During the season 4 premiere, the Larsa Marie jewelry designer addressed the perception that she was just one of Kim’s hangers-on. “People thought I wouldn’t make it without [ex-husband] Scottie [Pippen]. People thought I couldn’t make it without some old friends,” Lara said, as a photo of her and the Selfish author appeared on screen. “I’m great. I just basically want to, like, live my best life, have fun, do whatever I want unapologetically. … I’m proud of who I am today. Like, s–t, I’m winning. Like, s–t, I’m doing great.”