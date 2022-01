Christine Is Hopeful It’ll Happen

“I hope if they are deciding to do it, it better be soon because a lot of us are not getting any younger,” Baranski told Today’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in April 2021. “We don’t want to be singing and dancing [and] needing a walker. We all want a Mamma Mia! 3 because we have so much fun making these movies. Both movies were two joyous experiences.”