Not Enough Music?

“Listen, every single person in that movie would say yes in a heartbeat, because we want to hang out with each other,” Seyfried told Collider in an interview published in June 2020. “That’s what we talked about last time, like, did we ever think that we’d end up here again on an island in Croatia?”

The Mank actress, however, questioned whether it could actually come to fruition based on how many ABBA songs are currently available.

“So yeah, I wish there was a Mamma Mia! 3. But I’ll tell you what — I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, and I hope I’m wrong again. I don’t think there are enough ABBA songs to make a third movie,” she continued. “Because we’d have to use ‘Super Trooper’ again and we’d have to use ‘Mamma Mia’ again and have to use them in a different way.”