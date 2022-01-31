Stellan Jokes About New Characters

Skarsgård suggested that his Dune costar Dave Bautista join the cast of the next movie.

“I wish I could say. It took 10 years between Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia! 2 — if it’s going to take another 10 years, then I’ll be dead,” he joked during an October 2021 interview with Screen Rant. “I’m worried we might not get there. But if they call, I will say yes immediately, because the experience of doing those two films was fantastic.”

Bautista chimed in, saying, “It’s not going to be 10 years. I guarantee you that people are on the phone; they’ve been anticipating this. And there is such a search for good entertainment, with all the new outlets that are constantly in search of media. I think there have been phone calls made, and Stellan will get a phone call when he gets home.”

Skarsgård was excited about possibly starring in the next chapter of the musical films, adding, “And hopefully you’ll be in it, Dave. We talked about that. I want to dance with David on an island in Greece.”